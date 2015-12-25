Pedestrian in critical condition after struck by car on I-90

Police say a man is recovering in the hospital after getting hit by a passing car while leaving his broken down vehicle.

The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash, which happened around 8 p.m. on Christmas.

Preliminary investigation reveals that 30-year-old Henry Howard pulled his car over in the third lane on I-90 westbound near West 25th Street after experiencing a mechanical failure. As he was walking in the fourth lane, he was struck by a 2004 Hyundai, which then fled the scene.

Police confirm a pedestrian was struck here on 90 west during accident @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/IxNLqbDcLO — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) December 26, 2015

Howard was transported from the scene to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition with serious head injuries.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was found unoccupied on West 47th Street, after a witness followed it and reported it to police.

The vehicle was towed to be processed for evidence.

No description of the suspect is available.

Anyone with more information can call the Accident Investigation Unit at (216) 623-5295.

