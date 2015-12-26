2 Browns players arrested after overnight Christmas traffic stop

Cleveland Browns' lineman Armonty Bryant and defensive back De'Ante Saunders were arrested after a traffic stop along I-71 near Brook Park around 2:15 Christmas morning.

Cleveland 19 News investigative reporter Scott Taylor broke the story and says Saunders was arrested for OVI and speeding.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Saunders was driving 75 mph in a marked 60 mph zone. He was given a speeding ticket and arrested on an OVI charge. Troopers say he refused to submit to any chemical testing. He also could faces charges for carrying a concealed weapon after troopers say he didn't have a permit for the handgun found in the car.

During the stop, troopers discovered the prescription drug Adderall. Although Bryant was in possession of the Adderall, he was not able to show a prescription for it.

Both were taken into custody and later picked up by a friend. The OSHP says Bryant was arrested, but not charged.

Prosecutors will decide if any potential criminal charges should be filed against either player and if Bryant will need to provide a prescription for the Adderall.

Most fans are disappointed in the players, especially since they were hoping for more tackles from Bryant in Kansas City this Sunday.

"You can't babysit these guys, but you have to expect more from your players," said one fan.

Browns general manager Ray Farmer expects more and made it clear by releasing the following statement:

"We have been made aware of the arrests of De'Ante Saunders and Armonty Bryant after a traffic stop early Friday morning. These are charges that we take very seriously. The importance of responsible decision-making is something we continually stress to all members of our organization, which makes it extremely disappointing that these two individuals would put themselves in this situation by making such poor decisions. Armonty will be inactive on Sunday for our game against the Chiefs and will not travel with the team to Kansas City so he can tend to this personal legal matter. In addition to being a pending legal matter, this incident is subject to the NFL personal conduct policy and we have no further comment at this time."

Saunders is a rookie who was signed by the Browns in November. He is assigned to the practice squad.

Bryant was drafted by the Browns in 2013 in the seventh round. He is in the starting rotation and has 28 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks this season.

This is the third incident for Bryant since 2012. He was placed on five years of probation after being caught selling marijuana in the parking lot of his university before he was drafted. He had a previous DUI conviction in 2013.

