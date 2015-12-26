Family pleads for tips after cousins killed in Christmas home invasions

An investigation is underway after a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Akron. It happened at a home in the 800 block of Hardesty Boulevard around 11:30PM.

A 65-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after a vicious attack. Family members tell 19 Action News it looks like she'll be O.K. Her family spent the day by her side while the suspect is still on the loose.

No signs of holiday cheer at the house where Alex Wells was shot and killed exactly two years ago on Christmas night.

The Massillon Police Department is investigating a home invasion that left one man dead and another injured at a home on Neale Avenue SW.

An Akron Family has a special Christmas wish. They want you to help them solve the murder of Alex Wells.

Natrina Blackstone and Barbra Wells look down at their sons' neighboring graves and pray for answers. (Source: WOIO)

It's an emotional time for one Akron family, as they remember their loved ones who were killed during home invasions on Christmases three years apart. While their cases remain unsolved, the family continues their fight for justice.

"It's pretty hard to cope with. It's pretty hard to deal with," said Natrina Blackstone.

Blackstone and Barbra Wells are cousins bonded by heartache. They feel more grief than joy after both of their sons were murdered on Christmas.

On Saturday morning, the family released balloons into the sky, standing at neighboring graves of two cousins. They pray for answers in the cases that have gone cold.

Wells' son, 46-year-old Alex Wells, was gunned down in his Akron driveway in 2011. She looks at his pictures everyday to help cope.

"I got to go to sleep, wake up and have this on my mind every single day," Wells said.

In 2014, Blackstone's son, 24-year-old Tonio Manson, was shot and killed during a home invasion in Massillon.

"At times like this, no one wants to talk about it, but someone knows what happened that night. It's just sad it had to end this way," said Blackstone.

Its a tragic coincidence with no arrests made in either case.

The family is asking for the public's help in hopes that someone will give them answers to ease the pain that comes each holiday season.

"I need to find out who killed my son. I want to find out who killed my son. I cannot rest and I will not rest until I find out," said Wells.

