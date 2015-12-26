PHOTOS: 3 suspects sought in Lorain Walmart US Bank robbery

FBI agents from the Cleveland and Elyria branches are working to find three suspects involved in a Saturday morning robbery at the US Bank inside the Walmart Supercenter in Lorain. Officials say two of the suspects went inside the store and one was waiting in a getaway car.

According to Lorain Police, two suspects went inside together, but split up. The first suspect entered the bank and placed a bag on the counter, demanding money. He did not show a weapon, but after the robbery, he and the second suspect met up and fled the building.

Only one teller was working at the time. No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, 6' tall, medium build, no facial hair, dark eyebrows and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black stocking cap, a gray zip-up sweatshirt jacket with white lining, a dark green polo shirt with a grey T-shirt underneath, and gloves.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his mid-30s to mid-40s, also wearing a black stocking cap, with a brown coat and blue jeans.

The suspect vehicle appeared to be a red, sub-compact car with a broken, rear driver’s side window. It had a temporary tag in the lower, right corner of the back windshield.

If you have any information that could help officials, call Lorain Police at (440) 204-2100.

