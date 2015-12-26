Drivers cited after 3-vehicle hit-skip in Eastlake

Two drivers have been cited after Eastlake Police say they were involved in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 91 and Stevens Boulevard.

According to police, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Stevens and a vehicle traveling westbound on Stevens were crossing SR 91, as a third vehicle traveling on SR 91 ran the red light, striking both vehicles.

Before police arrived, they say one driver left the scene. Witnesses saw that vehicle had heavy, front-end damage and pulled into a nearby driveway. The license plate was left at the scene, as well.

The driver who caused the crash was cited for running the red light. The driver who fled was cited for driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident.

