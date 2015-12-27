Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly Medina County crash

One person is killed, five are injured in Medina County crash. (Raycom Media)

The Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to Interstate 71 northbound around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash near mile marker 216, in Montville Township, Medina County.

Troopers report that five cars were involved in the accident.

According to investigators, 44-year-old Erin Jones, of Avon Lake, was driving a tan 2009 Chevy Malibu, in the northbound direction, in the right lane.

Her vehicle struck a 2011 Ford Fusion, also headed north, driven by 75-year-old James Sexton, of Edinboro, PA.

Sexton’s vehicle lost control and traveled off the right of the roadway, striking a guardrail.

A northbound 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven by 58-year-old Genghis Meredith, of Oakwood Village, then struck Sexton’s vehicle.

Authorities say that as Sexton’s vehicle was disabled and sitting in the left lane, a northbound 2012 Nissan Xtera, driven by 32-year-old Sarah Martin, of Hamilton, also struck Sexton’s car on the passenger’s side.

This caused Martin’s vehicle to roll onto its side and come to a rest on the roadway.

To add to the accident, a 2012 Lincoln MK7 driven by 76-year-old Waymon Lanier, of Cleveland, struck both the Nissan Xtera and Ford Fusion as he too traveled north.

Montville Township Fire and EMS, Seville-Guilford Fire and EMS and Medina LST pronounced James Sexton dead at the scene.

Sexton’s rear seat passenger, 5-year-old Liam Sexton, of Monticello, Kentucky was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other drivers involved in this crash received minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

Interstate 71 was closed for roughly three hours as a result of the crash.

The Ohio Department of Transportation, Montville Township Police, The Medina County Sheriff’s Office and the Medina Township Police Department were all on scene.

Sexton was transported to the Medina General Hospital by Carlson Ambulance service. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Troopers believe that alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor.

The crash remains under investigation with criminal and traffic charges pending.

