Chiefs defeat the Browns 17-13

The Browns got down to the Kansas City 18 yard line, but had no timeouts and time expired, Chiefs win 17-13

Manziel and the Browns will get another shot at the win, down 17-13, they stop the Chiefs on 3rd down. 2 minute warning.

With 3:01 left in the game, the Browns go for it on 4th and 8, down 17-13. Manziel throws incomplete pass, turnover on downs.

Travis Coons connects on the 36 yard field goal to make it a 17-13 game, in favor of the Chiefs with 8:27 left in the game.

Through three quarters, the Browns trail the Chiefs 17-10.

The Browns cap off a 9 play, 82 yard opening drive with a 10 yard touchdown by I.Crowell. The Browns cut into the Chiefs lead, 17-10. Manziel ran for a total of 43 yards on the drive.

Johnny Manziel runs for 34 yards on the first play in the second half.

After two quarters of play, the Chiefs lead the Browns 17-3.

The Browns would get in Chiefs Territory, the 51-yard Travis Coons field goal attempt would get blocked as time expired.

The Chiefs got the ball back with less than two minutes in the half. Alex Smith escaped a sack for a gain of 29 yards. Plays later, Smith finds Travis Kelce for a 13 yard touchdown with 32 seconds left in the first half. Chiefs take 17-3 lead.

The Chiefs fail to do anything following the interception, the Browns get the ball back with 2 minutes left in the first half.

Two plays later, Marcus Peters would intercept Johnny Manziel. It would be Peter's eight interception on the season.

Halfway through the second quarter, Nate Orchard picks off Alex Smith and returns it inside Kansas City territory.

Travis Coons gets the Browns on the board with a 45 yard field goal in the second quarter. Chiefs lead 10-3

The Browns got in Chiefs territory, Manziel would convert on the 3rd down with a pitch to Duke Johnson, but the Chiefs challenge the call. After review the referees determine that it was a forward pass by Manziel, taking the yardage away, and a loss of down.

Santos connects on the 40 yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The Chiefs went for it on fourth down earlier in the drive, Alex Smith would run it up the middle for a 9-yard gain, extending the drive.

The Browns go 3-and-out in their opening drive. Manziel missed a wide open Gary Barnidge on second down, the following play, nearly gets intercepted by Eric Berry.

The Chiefs open the game with a 11 play, 65 yards, 7:08 drive and it is capped off by a Alex Smith to Jeremy Maclin 11 yard touchdown. The Chiefs go up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Browns WR Dwayne Bowe a captain against his former team.

