Shelter hopes to give abandoned dog gift of good home for the holidays

"Moka" was found with some ID, tied to mailbox (Source: WOIO)

Deborah Parker said she could not believe her eyes. She initially thought a lab mix had gotten stuck on her Vermilion mailbox.

Parker estimates the dog spent most, if not all of Christmas Day shivering by the side of the road.

"She was extremely shivering. I took a video of it, she was shaking so bad. It took about two hours of her being in the car to warm up," Parker said.

As Parker got closer to the dog, she noticed someone left a note on the pup's worn collar.

"She has surgical tape with green magic marker that has her name and her birth date on it. Moka is her name and her birth date, I'm assuming it's her birth date, is October of 2013," Parker added.

Whoever abandoned Moka at the mailbox probably knows that Deborah Parker has a special place in her heart for animals.

She runs Saint Francis Animal Sanctuary on her property, taking in special needs dogs from all over the eastern part of the U.S.

"Three-legged, two-legged, cancer, heart worm positive, mange, epilepsy, basically all the dogs no one else will take," Parker said.

Moka was lucky. Parker found her just in the nick of time.

Her leash had the potential of extending to the roadway and she could have been hit by a car.

"She appears to be in good condition, obviously she's underweight and she had some fleas," said Dr. Janet Ranney of Freedom Veterinary Services in Vermilion.

Moka is being treated right now and will have her shots, be spayed and be ready for adoption immediately.

Maybe now, the dog that was abandoned on Christmas will finally receive the gift of a loving home.

"We'd love to have her in a new home by New Year’s," Dr. Ranney added.

