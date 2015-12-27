Standoff situation in Coventry Twp. ends

State Road in Coventry Twp. blocked as standoff continues (Source: WOIO)

Authorities in Coventry Township have reopened State Road after a standoff situation near Portage Lakes.

Witnesses tell us a man believed to have a military background had barricaded himself inside a home on State Road near Manchester Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The standoff ended just before 8 p.m.

