Cleveland Police investigate after infant left alone in cold room

A one-month-old infant who police say was left unattended in a cold room with the window open on Cleveland's east side has been taken to the hospital.

The child was found on Green Court between East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police say the infant was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in stable condition.

There is no word on whether anyone will be charged in the incident.

