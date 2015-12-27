VIRAL PHOTO: Firefighter calms child after car crash

A Facebook post about how a firefighter helped a small child through a traumatic incident is going viral.

The post by a woman named Steffani Blair says that she happened upon a car crash in Chandler, Arizona, where two little children were shaken and scared.

Blair says when the firefighters arrived, one sat with a little boy to keep him calm while crews tended to everyone else.

Blair took a photo of the firefighter reading "The Not Very Merry Pout-Pout Fish" to the child.

Blair's post reads, "Be kind to our first responders, they have a tough job, and they do it EXCEPTIONALLY well. Grateful to have witnessed this sweet tender mercy today."

