Tenants demand action after dealing with mounds of trash

Residents in the Forest Hill Park Apartments say they are being forced to live with piles of trash.

Neighbors at the complex on Superior Road in East Cleveland say the buildings are overflowing with trash, and the massive piles of garbage are attracting mice and rats.

Tenants at an E.Cle apartment building are outraged over this overflow of trash & more. Watch at 6 @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/zuWi6FIh4r — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) December 27, 2015

Neighbors took us inside the building to show us where sewage has flooded the garage from the broken plumbing system.

Tenants say the elevators also don't work, making it difficult to get to their homes on the upper floors.

"The elevators are the worst thing because there's a lot of elderly people in this building and they're unable to get in and out," said Carl Crockett.

Neighbors say they have complained to management but say nothing has happened.

We also reached out to building management but have not received a call back.

