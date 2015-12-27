Ex-teacher receives 56 years for recording kids in bathroom - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ex-teacher receives 56 years for recording kids in bathroom

Elliot Gornall sentenced to 56 years in prison. (Source: WOIO) Elliot Gornall sentenced to 56 years in prison. (Source: WOIO)
Elliot Gornall at sentencing hearing. (Source: WOIO) Elliot Gornall at sentencing hearing. (Source: WOIO)
Elliott Gornall in court. (Source: WOIO) Elliott Gornall in court. (Source: WOIO)
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

A former kindergarten teacher convicted of secretly recording students using the bathroom was sentenced Monday to 56 years in prison.  

Elliot Gornall pleaded no contest to 181 counts last month in Ashland County, most for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. The 33-year-old could have received 675 years in prison.

Prosecutors say he recorded some two dozen students using a tiny camera installed in a bathroom next to his classroom in Loudonville.

Gornall, who claimed to be a victim of child rape himself, apologized to everyone affected by his actions. 

