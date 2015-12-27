Ex-teacher receives 56 years for recording kids in bathroom

A former teacher charged with spying on kindergarten students in an elementary school bathroom has been found guilty in an Ashland County Common Pleas courtroom.

A former teacher charged with spying on kindergarten students in an elementary school bathroom has been found guilty in an Ashland County Common Pleas courtroom.

A former kindergarten teacher convicted of secretly recording students using the bathroom was sentenced Monday to 56 years in prison.

Elliot Gornall pleaded no contest to 181 counts last month in Ashland County, most for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. The 33-year-old could have received 675 years in prison.

Prosecutors say he recorded some two dozen students using a tiny camera installed in a bathroom next to his classroom in Loudonville.

Gornall, who claimed to be a victim of child rape himself, apologized to everyone affected by his actions.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.