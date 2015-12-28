Car runs out of gas on railroad tracks, hit by train

Car hit by train after running out of gas. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland man escaped injury, but his car was severely damaged after it was hit by a train on the east side early Monday.

The man's sedan ran out of gas as he was traveling over the railroad tracks on East 87th and Bessemer around 2 a.m.

The driver of the car was able to get out before impact.

Luckily the Amtrak train, enroute from DC to Chicago, was not moving very fast.

The passengers on board were not hurt. Another Amtrak train was brought in for them.

A Norfolk Southern engine arrived around 7:15 a.m. to hook up to the damaged train and haul it away.

The collision remains under investigation.

