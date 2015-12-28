Johnny Manziel selfie video shows him partying again

You might be seeing Johnny Manziel on your social media time lines Monday -- but probably not in uniform. He took a selfie video and it looks like he could be drinking.

"Busted Coverage" leaked this video on their Instagram account Sunday night.

Manziel is taking a video while holding a can of Four Loko. Busted says this could have been over the Christmas holiday.

This may not the best look for Johnny, who was benched last month, after another video surfaced of him drinking.

