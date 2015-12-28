Akron Catholic school employee accused of having sexual relationship with student

An Akron school employee accused of sexual battery is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Jeffrey Peterson is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

The 28-year-old was reportedly fired from his job at Our Lady of the Elms where he worked as an IT coordinator.

Our Lady is a private, all-girls Catholic school.

Peterson is being held in the Summit County Jail.

