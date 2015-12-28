Akron Catholic school employee accused of having sexual relation - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron Catholic school employee accused of having sexual relationship with student

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

An Akron school employee accused of sexual battery is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Jeffrey Peterson is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

The 28-year-old was reportedly fired from his job at Our Lady of the Elms where he worked as an IT coordinator.

Our Lady is a private, all-girls Catholic school.

Peterson is being held in the Summit County Jail.

