Browns player pleads not guilty to drunken driving, speeding

On Saunders' ticket, he was cited for speed and OVI. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Armonty Bryant and De'Ante Saunders were arrested after a traffic stop early Christmas morning. (Source: Clevelandbrowns.com)

Browns DB De'Ante Saunders has pleaded not guilty to OVI and speeding charges after authorities say he was clocked going 75 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Berea Municipal Court records show that Saunders' lawyer entered the plea by fax and waived his client's first court appearance.

Saunders, the driver, and his teammate lineman Armonty Bryant were arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers early Christmas morning on Interstate 71 near Brook Park.

Despite being arrested, Bryant was not charged.

According to sources, a gun and the prescription drug Adderall were also found in the car, but no criminal charges have been filed in connection with those.

Saunders, a rookie signed by the Browns in November, is assigned to the practice squad.

Bryant was drafted by the Browns in 2013 in the seventh round. He is in the starting rotation and has 28 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks this season.

This is the third incident for Bryant since 2012.

