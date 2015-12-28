Single mom and son homeless after fire

Fire damage is seen on an exterior door following an early morning fire which displaced a mother and her son. (Source: Streetsboro Fire Dept.)

An early morning fire on Streetsboro's north side has displaced a mother and her son.

The Streetsboro Fire Department was called to the 1400 block of Squire Road in the Camelot Village Mobile Home Park.

Arriving within seven minutes of the 911 call, crews found both occupants outside the home with fire coming from the middle of the structure.

Officials say the fire started in a middle bedroom, caused by a candle left burning overnight. Fire damage extended from the bedroom into the hallway. A second bedroom and bathroom sustained heat and smoke damage and the front part of the home was damaged as well.

The total loss including structure and contents is estimated at more than $50,000.

Several personal belongings were carried out of the home by firefighters and turned over to the occupants to prevent further damage and loss.

No one was injured and the American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

