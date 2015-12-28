Your old Christmas tree gets you new mulch

Beginning Monday, December 28, 2015 through Friday, January 29, 2016, the City of Cleveland Division of Waste Collection will pick-up discarded live Christmas trees.

Residents should place trees on the curb during normal waste collection days.

Trees should be free of all decorations and lights. A separate waste collection truck will pick up the discarded trees and process them for recycling.

In the spring, Cleveland residents, showing proof of residency, may receive one cubic yard of mulch from the recycled Christmas trees at no cost, while supplies last.

