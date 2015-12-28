OSU runningback Ezekiel Elliott cited in weekend crash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

OSU runningback Ezekiel Elliott cited in weekend crash.
OSU football player Ezekiel Elliott will have some damage control to do once he arrives back in town.

The running back was reportedly cited in a car crash over the weekend.

CBS affiliate WBNS says Elliott was ticketed for driving on a suspended license and failure to control after a crash.

The crash is said to have happened Sunday afternoon on State Route 315.

Elliott is currently in Arizona withe rest of the team.

They take on Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1. 

