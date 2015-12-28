OSU runningback Ezekiel Elliott cited in weekend crash

OSU football player Ezekiel Elliott will have some damage control to do once he arrives back in town.

The running back was reportedly cited in a car crash over the weekend.

CBS affiliate WBNS says Elliott was ticketed for driving on a suspended license and failure to control after a crash.

Ezekiel Elliott Cited For Driving With A Suspended License Following Accident https://t.co/tdpA6vsaGO #10TV pic.twitter.com/Aqa7JYkJwb — 10TV.com (@10TV) December 28, 2015

The crash is said to have happened Sunday afternoon on State Route 315.

Elliott is currently in Arizona withe rest of the team.

They take on Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.