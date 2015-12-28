Medina woman struck, killed in Crocker Park garage

A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed in a Crocker Park parking garage on Sunday.

Westlake police said Jaclyn Winterborne, of Medina was walking on the first floor of the Union garage at about 2 p.m. when she was hit by a 1997 Jeep Wrangler.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. John Medical Center by the Westlake Fire Department. She was then airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she later died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will rule on the cause of death.

The Jeep was driven by a 21-year-old Lorain man. Police said drugs and/or alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash, nor is speed.

There was no immediate word on whether charges will be filed.

The owner of Crocker Park offers its sincere condolences after Sunday’s tragic parking garage accident.

"We want to express our most heartfelt sympathies to the family of Jaclyn Winterborne after this tragic accident,” said Lisa Schwan, Director of Communications at Stark Enterprises, the real estate development firm that developed and manages Crocker Park. “We were shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the accident on our property."

Schwan emphasized that during the 11+ years of operation at Crocker Park, there have been no previous serious traffic accidents or fatalities. She said that the company is cooperating with the investigating authorities and will also do its own thorough review of safety conditions and procedures.

"Given our history of safe operations, we are confident in the continued use of the garage," Schwan said. "We are always assessing best safety practices and will continue to do so in response to this accident. The safety and security of our customers is our top priority."

