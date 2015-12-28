Akron woman charged after snapping pic of dead body, then lying - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron woman charged after snapping pic of dead body, then lying to police

Martina LeGwen Mitchell, 20, of Rentar Lane in Akron, has been charged with obstructing official business.

Mitchell was working at Centerfold's Bar the night Jerry Stallings was shot and killed.

Akron police say Mitchell gave a statement to detectives saying she was in the bathroom when Stallings was shot.

However, video surveillance from inside of the bar shows Mitchell within 10 feet of the shooting. She then stood over Stallings body and took a picture with her cell phone.

Daymond L. Hooks meantime was arrested last week in Greenville, North Carolina. Once back in Akron, he is expected to be charged with murder and felonious assault.

Police say Hooks shot and killed Stallings on Nov. 17, after getting into a fight with him inside the East Archwood Ave. club.

Police are still looking for another suspect, Phillip Key. He is wanted for complicity to commit murder. 

