Drug dealing custodian sentenced to 3 years in prison

A part-time custodian at Jennings Community Learning Center was sentenced Monday on drug charges.

Casey M. Clay, 22, of Kohler Avenue in Akron, was sentenced to three years in prison.

He pleaded guilty last month to count one of the indictment - illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs – a felony of the second degree.

Clay was arrested earlier this year after he was busted dropping drugs at his job.

