Report: Browns expect to keep Pettine, fire Farmer

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine is expected to survive this season and keep his head coaching job going into next season, per a report by Jason Cole of Bleacher Report. Cole also said that the team is expected to fire general Ray Farmer.

"Those sources indicate that the bigger problem within the Browns' organization is not Pettine but is actually General Manager Ray Farmer and the selections that Farmer has made throughout his tenure and even before that when he was under [former CEO] Joe Banner," Cole said in a video on Bleacher Report.

The Browns are 3-12 on the season and 3-17 in their last 20 games.

Pettine was hired before the 2014 season, the Browns with 7-9 in Pettine's first year with the team.

Farmer is also under fire after signing wide receiver Dwayne Bowe in the offseason to a two-year deal worth $12.5 million, $9 million guaranteed. Bowe has been a healthy scratch in seven of the 15 games and has five catches on the season.

