Tamir gun comparison: Prosecutor condemns toy makers for fake guns that look real

A grand jury has decided not to indict two Cleveland police officers involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Cuyahoga County prosecutor Tim McGinty condemned toy makers Monday during his news conference where he announced that no criminal charges would be filed against the two Cleveland police officers accused in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

McGinty said they shouldn’t make fake guns look like the real thing.

He believes that Tamir intended to hand over or show officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback that it wasn’t a real gun.

Tamir’s air-soft gun had no orange tip on the end.

Assistant County Prosecutor Matthew Meyer showed a photo of Tamir’s gun and that of a real gun, saying you can’t tell the difference.

Testimony to the Grand Jury included statements from friends and witnesses who warned Tamir about playing with the gun. They said he was pulling it in and out of his pants “like robbers do.”

One friend saw Tamir on Nov. 22, 2014, and told him, “Put the gun up. You can’t be playing with a gun like that in this day and age.”

The dispatcher radio call to the officers did not say that it could be a fake gun. The call was for a man with a gun waving it around Cudell Rec Center.

“Officers were not given critical information and had they known would have used different tactics,” said Meyers.

The officers had no idea that the gun was fake or that Tamir was 12 years old. They acted on what they knew was reasonable, Meyers said.

He said Tamir's death was a "tragic confluence of events."

