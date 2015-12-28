Reaction: Tamir Rice Grand Jury decision

People gathering at Cudell Rec Center after hearing #TamirRice decision. It is a somber mood. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback will not face charges in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The decision was announced Monday, December 28, 2015, more than one year after Tamir, who was black, was killed outside the Cudell Recreation Center.

Rice was playing with a replica gun on November 22, 2014 when someone called 911. The caller told dispatch that Tamir was "probably a juvenile" and that the weapon was “probably fake." That information was never given to Officers Loehmann and Garmback.

Prosecutors show video of evidence including air soft pistol used by #TamirRice next 2 similar real hand gun. pic.twitter.com/XKhrcZi4lN — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylorTV) December 28, 2015

Officer Loehmann fired two shots and Tamir was hit once. He died the next day during surgery.

Community members, some satisfied some not, have been sounding off since the decision was announced:

‘I am Tamir’ Streets, Brooklyn Bridge shut down in NYC after shooter of 12yo walks free #BlackLivesMatter #TamirRice https://t.co/AWZRp5aVis — Cobra Commander (@CobraCommans) December 29, 2015

If we are to inject trust back into the criminal justice system in #Cle you can't have @Pros_TimMcGinty handling deadly force cases — Zack Reed (@zachreed12) December 28, 2015

After watching the@Pros_TimMcGinty press conference regarding#TamirRice I once again call on#SpecialProsecutor in ALL deadly force shootings — Zack Reed (@zachreed12) December 28, 2015

I'm reacting emotionally to the Tamir Rice decision. Maybe the grand jury's right & killing him was legal. If so, we need different laws. — Christopher Burbach (@CHRISBURBACH) December 28, 2015

How can we feel safe with our police force when tragedies happen all too often #TamirRice — Holiday Bling (@brandon_ziranda) December 28, 2015

