Reaction: Tamir Rice Grand Jury decision - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

People gathering at Cudell Rec Center after hearing #TamirRice decision. It is a somber mood. (Source: WOIO) People gathering at Cudell Rec Center after hearing #TamirRice decision. It is a somber mood. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback will not face charges in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The decision was announced Monday, December 28, 2015, more than one year after Tamir, who was black, was killed outside the Cudell Recreation Center.

Rice was playing with a replica gun on November 22, 2014 when someone called 911. The caller told dispatch that Tamir was "probably a juvenile" and that the weapon was “probably fake." That information was never given to Officers Loehmann and Garmback.

Officer Loehmann fired two shots and Tamir was hit once. He died the next day during surgery.

Community members, some satisfied some not, have been sounding off since the decision was announced:

