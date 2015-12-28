The world reacts: #TamirRice

A lot of people, organizations and other media outlets have been weighing in on the Tamir Rice decision. Monday Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty announced no charges will be filed in the shooting death of the 12-year-old.
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Cleveland police cruiser, injuring two officers, and then running from the scene on foot.More >>
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Cleveland police cruiser, injuring two officers, and then running from the scene on foot.More >>
Monday marks Cleveland’s 8th Dyngus Day celebration.More >>
Monday marks Cleveland’s 8th Dyngus Day celebration.More >>
City officials in Cleveland will begin posting warning signs on homes where there has been reports of lead poisoning.More >>
City officials in Cleveland will begin posting warning signs on homes where there has been reports of lead poisoning.More >>
A family-owned bakery is getting ready for a busy Easter weekend.More >>
A family-owned bakery is getting ready for a busy Easter weekend.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>