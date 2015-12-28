The world reacts: #TamirRice - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The world reacts: #TamirRice

Live Blog Social Media reacts to Tamir Rice decision
 

A lot of people, organizations and other media outlets have been weighing in on the Tamir Rice decision. Monday Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty announced no charges will be filed in the shooting death of the 12-year-old. 

