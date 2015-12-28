Protesters rally late Monday in downtown Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Protesters demonstrating their displeasure with the grand jury's decision not to indict officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback in the shooting death of Tamir Rice walked the streets of downtown Cleveland late Monday night.

Protesters also demonstrated outside the Cleveland Police First District Headquarters on West 130th Street and West Avenue earlier Monday evening.

With chants of "Whose Streets? Our Streets!" and "Racist cops have got to go," the group knocked on the door of the First District to no answer.

Cleveland police cruisers held back the traffic as the protesters chanted and demonstrated in the rain, some mingling in the street.

Officers Loehmann and Garmback work in the First District.

The group started at the Cudell Rec Center just after 4 p.m., the place where Rice was killed on November 22, 2014.

A small number of people also gathered outside Justice Center just after the decision was announced, but later left the area. Cuyahoga County deputies set up barricades around the building.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association president Steve Loomis is asking that if there are protests, to keep it peaceful. Extra officers are on duty Monday night.

