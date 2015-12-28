Protesters rally late Monday in downtown Cleveland

The city of Cleveland will take the next steps in the Tamir Rice case by starting an administrative process, bringing in its critical incident review committee.

Panel to decide possible disciplinary action in Tamir Rice case

A grand jury has decided not to indict two Cleveland police officers involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Grand jury declined to indict Cleveland officers in shooting death of Tamir Rice

Cuyahoga County prosecutor Tim McGinty said they shouldn’t make toy guns look like the real thing.

Tamir gun comparison: Prosecutor condemns toy makers for fake guns that look real

Protesters demonstrating their displeasure with the grand jury's decision not to indict officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback in the shooting death of Tamir Rice walked the streets of downtown Cleveland late Monday night.

Protesters also demonstrated outside the Cleveland Police First District Headquarters on West 130th Street and West Avenue earlier Monday evening.

With chants of "Whose Streets? Our Streets!" and "Racist cops have got to go," the group knocked on the door of the First District to no answer.

Protestors at 1st district Cle police they say they want to make complaints. Police station is closed pic.twitter.com/vQPFarAuAW — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) December 28, 2015

Cleveland police cruisers held back the traffic as the protesters chanted and demonstrated in the rain, some mingling in the street.

Officers Loehmann and Garmback work in the First District.

The group started at the Cudell Rec Center just after 4 p.m., the place where Rice was killed on November 22, 2014.

A small number of people also gathered outside Justice Center just after the decision was announced, but later left the area. Cuyahoga County deputies set up barricades around the building.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association president Steve Loomis is asking that if there are protests, to keep it peaceful. Extra officers are on duty Monday night.

