Protesters are demonstrating outside the Cleveland Police First District Headquarters on West 130th Street and West Avenue.

A grand jury has decided not to indict two Cleveland police officers involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

A grand jury has decided not to indict two Cleveland police officers involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. Rice was fatally shot November 22, 2014, at the Cudell Rec Center on West Boulevard while carrying a pellet gun.

Players from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns took to Twitter in reaction to the grand jury's decision to not indict the two Cleveland police officers.

Live on #TamirRice — Iman Shumpert I (@imanshumpert) December 28, 2015

Rest in peace Tamir. You are in a better place. — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) December 28, 2015

"A perfect storm of human error." What a joke. — Johnson Bademosi (@j_bademosi24) December 28, 2015

Are they trying to convince us or themselves that they made the correct decision? #TamirRice — Johnson Bademosi (@j_bademosi24) December 28, 2015

Sat there and watched them criminalize Tamir and justify their own crime. Wasted my time. We already know how they feel. Protect yourself — Johnson Bademosi (@j_bademosi24) December 28, 2015

