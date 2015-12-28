Samaria Rice devastated by grand jury decision

Samaria Rice, Tamir's mother, sat down with Cleveland 19's Romona Robinson back in September to talk about her son, who she affectionately called Mir Mir.

A grand jury has decided not to indict two Cleveland police officers involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice is devastated by the grand jury's decision not to indict Cleveland Police officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback for the shooting death of Tamir.

Attorney Subodh Chandra spoke with Samaria after she found out that no one would be criminally charged in the death of her 12-year-old son.

"It was actually very difficult to communicate with Samaria Rice when she first learned of this news. She was so upset. So distraught. She was weeping as only a mother who has lost a child and then has been denied justice can weep. My heart was in my throat the entire time," Chandra said.

Chandra calls Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty's 45 minutes of displaying evidence in the case highly improper. He says McGinty laid out what Chandra calls a flat-out defense for the two officers' deadly actions.

"The grand jury has decided not to bring criminal charges against Officer Timothy Loehmann and Officer Frank Garmback. That was also my recommendation and our office after reviewing the investigation and the law," McGinty said during Monday's announcement.

Chandra is clear that he believes McGinty presented a one-sided case to the grand jury.

"If there had been a truly independent prosecutor who doesn't have a record of being a best friend of the police then at least the Rice family could say the process has some integrity, but this prosecutor under the guise of transparency kept selectively leaking information that secured to exonerate the officers but also prepare the public to accept a terrible travesty of injustice," Chandra said.

