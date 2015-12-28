'Tragic' and 'Hell': Attorneys for Loehmann, Garmback respond to - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

'Tragic' and 'Hell': Attorneys for Loehmann, Garmback respond to grand jury decision

Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback (Source: WOIO) Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Cuyahoga County grand jury decided not to indict Cleveland officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback for the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice at the Cudell Rec Center in November 2014.

Monday evening, Officer Garmback's attorney Michael P. Moloney released a statement on the officer's behalf:

Officer Timothy Loehmann's attorney told Cleveland 19 that the past year has been "hell" for his client.

