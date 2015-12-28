'Tragic' and 'Hell': Attorneys for Loehmann, Garmback respond to grand jury decision

Protesters are demonstrating outside the Cleveland Police First District Headquarters on West 130th Street and West Avenue.

The city of Cleveland will take the next steps in the Tamir Rice case by starting an administrative process, bringing in its critical incident review committee.

Panel to decide possible disciplinary action in Tamir Rice case

A grand jury has decided not to indict two Cleveland police officers involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Grand jury declined to indict Cleveland officers in shooting death of Tamir Rice

A Cuyahoga County grand jury decided not to indict Cleveland officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback for the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice at the Cudell Rec Center in November 2014.

Monday evening, Officer Garmback's attorney Michael P. Moloney released a statement on the officer's behalf:

Officer Timothy Loehmann's attorney told Cleveland 19 that the past year has been "hell" for his client.

Loehmann's attorney says there's "no joy" in the grand jury's decision "but there may be a sense of relief" @cleveland19news — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) December 28, 2015

