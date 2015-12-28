Panel to decide possible disciplinary action in Tamir Rice case

A grand jury has decided not to indict two Cleveland police officers involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The city of Cleveland will take the next steps in the Tamir Rice case.

Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams paused for a moment before addressing what's ahead now that the grand jury has decided not to indict officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback for the November 2014 shooting at the Cudell Rec Center.

"I want to say to the family, the mother in particular that we're sorry for their loss," said Mayor Jackson.

From here, the city is starting its administrative process by bringing in its critical incident review committee.

The committee is made up of police officers and community members.

They will look over information from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, the county prosecutor and the grand jury.

"We'll look at this procedure from start to finish. From the officers themselves to afterwards, giving care, that kind of thing," said Chief Williams.

The chief says they will review the actions of all of the employees involved, from officers to dispatchers.

Then the committee will decide whether or not anyone faces disciplinary action.

Chief Williams could not put a timeline on how long this will take.

"As the mayor stated this has been a long process already, and we don't want to drag it out unnecessarily-- and we won't," Chief Williams said.

"What I can promise the public is that we will conduct our process in a legal, honest, transparent way and it will incorporate due process in all

of the procedures as we move forward," said Mayor Jackson.

The review will go to the police chief when it is complete.

Officers Loehmann and Garmback remain on restricted duty.

