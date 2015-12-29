WANTED: Donnell Lindsey among 2015 fugitives still on the run

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of any remaining fugitive from 2015, including the man who police say shot and killed 3-year-old Major Howard on Sept. 15.

During 2015, the United States Marshals' NOVFTF brought 45 fugitives into custody through the Fugitive of the Week program. These arrests have been a direct result of the partnership with the local media and the help and support from the community.

The following individuals have been profiled, but not yet been captured. The public’s help is needed to cross these fugitives off the list.

RODERICK RODGERS: Wanted since June for aggravated robbery. Rodgers is 27, stands 5’10” tall and weighs 170 pounds.

DONNELL LINDSEY: Wanted since September for the shooting death of 3-year-old Major Howard. Lindsey is 22, stands 6’ tall and weighs 170 pounds. There is a $5,000 reward for information directly leading to his arrest.

RAMADII PARKER: Wanted since 2006. Profiled by the NOVFTF in November for felonious assault, distribution of drugs and weapons violations. Parker is 37, stands 5’8” tall and weighs 215 pounds.

OWEN NEWLAND: Wanted since October for distribution of child pornography. Newland is 29, stands 6’4” tall and weighs 190 pounds.

MALCOLM THOMAS: Wanted since August for domestic violence and unlawful restraint. Thomas is 27, stands 5’10” tall and weighs 190 pounds.

SAVONTE HUFFMAN: Wanted since December for a shooting death, where the victim was killed in front of his 5-year-old child. Huffman is 21, stands 5’4” tall and weighs 105 pounds.

THOMAS SCOTT: Wanted, along with his brother Christopher Scott, for distribution of cocaine and heroin. Scott is 31, stands 5’8” tall and weighs 150 pounds.

CHRISTOPHER SCOTT: Wanted, along with his brother Thomas Scott, for distribution of cocaine and heroin. Scott is 33, stands 5’6” tall and weighs 155 pounds.

ROCCO PANDOLI: Wanted since October for aiding and abetting in a homicide, which took place in West Virginia. Pandoli is 27, stands 5’9” tall and weighs 200 pounds.

If you have any information in reference to ANY of these fugitives, contact the NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" with your tip to TIP411. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

