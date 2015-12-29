Protesters end 'comfort disrupting' hours-long march

Protesters are demonstrating outside the Cleveland Police First District Headquarters on West 130th Street and West Avenue.

A grand jury has decided not to indict two Cleveland police officers involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Demonstrators ended their five-and-a-half hour march through downtown Cleveland on Euclid Avenue outside the Horseshoe Casino in Public Square.

The group was angry that a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to indict two police officers involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. The group said their intention was to "disrupt comfort."

Officers provided an escort for the protesters from the beginning of their march around 3 p.m. at the Justice Center with cruisers, officers on foot and mounted patrols.

Outside The Q at Huron and Ontario, Cleveland Police officers were joined by Cuyahoga County deputies who warned of potential arrests.

Police lining up...chief here talking to protestors pic.twitter.com/FB3wM8lbXP — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) December 29, 2015

Earlier in the afternoon, cruisers blocked the Shoreway as well as entrance ramps to I-90 as the protesters approached those intersections.

#Cleveland Police to protestors: if you go on this freeway, you are subject to arrest. #TamirRice pic.twitter.com/ZC9tHebcHa — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) December 29, 2015

City officials have said those who choose to protest will be allowed to do so peacefully.

"We welcome them to some degree." Jackson says of protestors. "People are mad all over the country." — Jennifer Picciano (@jenpicciano) December 29, 2015

After more than a year, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty announced Monday that no charges would be filed against patrolmen Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback.

Tamir was shot on Nov. 22, 2014 while playing with a toy gun that had the orange tip removed.

McGinty said Officer Loehmann was justified in opening fire because "he had reason to fear for his life."

Tamir was shot within seconds of the officers responding to a 911 call that someone was waving a gun outside the Cudell Rec Center.

After Monday's news conference, Tamir's family released a statement saying they were "saddened and disappointed by this outcome, but not surprised." Family members are urging peaceful protests, while renewing their requests for the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct its own investigation.

In the meantime, Tamir's family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Loehmann, Garmback and the city.

