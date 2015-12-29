Stolen vehicle abandoned after Dave's Supermarket smash-and-grab

Employees say two vehicles were involved in the smash-and-grab and one was left behind. (Source: WOIO)

Officers are investigating a smash-and-grab at an Ohio City grocery store. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at Dave's Supermarket on Carroll Avenue.

Officers responded to the address for a vehicle "in the store." Upon arrival, police say they found a GMC truck in the entrance of the market. Employees say the vehicle was still running.

Police say officers searched the store, but found no suspects.

An employee says while he was stocking the shelves, he heard a loud "boom" and saw a truck come through the store. Fearing for his safety, he ran out the store to escape.

According to police, the ATM was taken from the store. Employees tell Cleveland 19 the suspects fled in a second waiting vehicle.

No employees were injured.

Police determined the vehicle was stolen.

Anyone who has more information on this incident is urged to call police.

