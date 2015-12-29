Truck damaged after shots fired into Cleveland fire station

Cleveland Police are investigating after shots were fired into an east side fire station Monday afternoon.

When officers responded to Fire Station #36 on East 131st Street, they spoke with a fire lieutenant who said around 3 p.m. he heard shots fired outside the building. At the time, he did not see any damage.

However, a short time later, the lieutenant noticed a bullet hole in the garage door, as well as the windshield of ladder truck #36.

Police say further investigation revealed that zone cars had responded nearby on Bartlett Avenue around the same time. But shots that were allegedly fired stopped upon arrival and no suspects were found.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call Fourth District Police at (216) 623-5400.

