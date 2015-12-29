RTA bus jumps curb, takes out power lines

Power is slowly being restored to residents in the area. (Source: WOIO)

The RTA says the bus jumped the curb at West 52nd Street, taking out a utility pole. (Source: WOIO)

Power is still being restored to a west side neighborhood after an RTA bus crashed into a utility pole early Tuesday morning.

According to an RTA official, the #81 bus was traveling westbound on Storer Avenue around 3 a.m. when it jumped the curb at West 52nd Street, taking out a utility pole. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

The driver was not injured.

According to First Energy's website, a few dozen customers are without power in the area. Crews are on scene making repairs. Power is expected to be restored around 6 p.m.

