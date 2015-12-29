Stepfather pleads for hit skip driver to surrender after deadly crash

Cleveland Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-skip early Christmas morning.

Classie Fryer died from her injuries suffered in the crash. (Source: Facebook)

Debris was still at the scene hours after the incident. (Source: WOIO)

It happened around 3 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Buckeye Road.

Police say Classie Fryer, 33, was killed when the driver of 2004 Chevy Impala ran a red light and smashed into a 2000 Buick LeSabre that Fryer was riding in.

The driver of the Impala got out and ran.

"How do you tell your kids that you momma never coming back home? You can't," said Dwight Cockburn, Fryer's stepfather.

Fryer leaves behind five children who will now know Christmas Day as the day their mother was killed.

"There's no way no way you can prepare for this," Cockburn said. "Your kids are supposed to bury you, you're not supposed to bury your kids. It's not fair, she didn't deserve that. She didn't deserve that."

32-year-old Albert Wood, the driver of the car Fryer was riding in, was severely injured. He's recovering at a local hospital.

"I would love for them to turn themselves in. I would love that. They haven't found them yet, they haven't located them. I would love for them to find them. Turn yourself in, it was an accident, turn yourself in," Cockburn pleaded.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Cleveland Police Hit-Skip Unit at (216) 623-5191.

