Husband who told police he shot his wife indicted

Ronald Svec (Source: Lorain County Sheriff) Ronald Svec (Source: Lorain County Sheriff)
Svec family members in court at arraignment. (Source: WOIO) Svec family members in court at arraignment. (Source: WOIO)

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) -

A Lorain County grand jury has indicted the man who called 911 to tell operators he shot his wife.

Ronald Svec, 74, was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault. 

Svec is accused of murdering Gloria Svec, 69, November 6. He told police he shot her because she pulled a knife on him.

Gloria was found in their kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at St. John Westshore Hospital.

Svec remains in the Lorain County Jail on $1.5 million bond.

