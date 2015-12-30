Basketball Brawl: Holiday Classic turns to chaos

Crowds outside the basketball game. (Source: YouTube)

Wednesday night's basketball games in Elyria have been canceled after a huge brawl during Tuesday's tournament.

All games for the Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec 30 are canceled. @bkoury23 @SJJTitanSports @gobluestreaks — Elyria Athletics (@ElyriaAthletics) December 30, 2015

Officials say students, and possibly even players, got into a huge fight at the Holiday Classic Tournament Games at Elyria High School.

CLICK TO SEE WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE THE GYM

As a result of the incident, two games scheduled for tonight will not be played.

Police was called to help control with crowd control.

In addition to being disciplined by the school, students could face prosecution.

Tuesday night's game ended with Lorain winning. They beat Elyria 78-62.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.