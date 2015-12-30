(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, a sign shows the estimated Powerball jackpot in Spring, Texas. Players will have a chance Wednesday night at the biggest lottery prize in nearly a year.

The winning Powerball numbers have been drawn:

2-11-47-62-63 Powerball 17

No one matched all six numbers Saturday, pushing the jackpot to more than $524 million.

The winner of Wednesday's jackpot will get more than $300 million if he or she chose the one-time payout option.

Powerball is offered in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

A $524 million win would be one of the biggest Powerball jackpots of all time.

