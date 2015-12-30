Daycare worker accused of beating baby out on bond

Back in October, 49-year-old Melissa Tate was seen on the daycare's surveillance video manhandling and hitting the toddler nearly two dozen times with a wooden back scratcher. Tate was then seen throwing the boy on a changing table. The attack left the young child with bruises and welts.

Back in October, 49-year-old Melissa Tate was seen on the daycare's surveillance video manhandling and hitting the toddler nearly two dozen times with a wooden back scratcher. Tate was then seen throwing the boy on a changing table. The attack left the young child with bruises and welts.

Daycare worker indicted after toddler's attack caught on video

Daycare worker indicted after toddler's attack caught on video

A former daycare worker accused of beating a toddler plead not guilty in court Tuesday.

Melissa Tate worked at the Cedar Early Learning center on Cedar Avenue. She was indicted earlier this month on endangering children charges.

Cleveland Police say she beat a 2-year-old boy with a wooden back scratcher and the attack was caught on tape.

Tate was given a $10,000 bond. She'll be back in court Jan. 5, 2016.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.