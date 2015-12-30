Driver arrested after jogger struck in Green - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Driver arrested after jogger struck in Green

Scene of hit-skip that sent a jogger to the hospital. (Source: WOIO) Scene of hit-skip that sent a jogger to the hospital. (Source: WOIO)
Michael Shahan has been arrested in the hit-skip. (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office) Michael Shahan has been arrested in the hit-skip. (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

GREEN, OH (WOIO) -

The Summit County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who they say hit a jogger earlier this month, then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office arrested Michael Shahan, 45, of Marlboro Township. He was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; stopping after an accident on public roads or highway, a fifth-degree felony; and reasonable control of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. 

On Dec. 12 around 9:30 a.m., the sheriff's office says a 36-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while she was jogging on state Route 619 near Mayfair Road in Green. She was taken to Akron General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, including a broken leg and a perforated liver.

At that time, there was little information known about the driver of the vehicle, so the Summit County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation. 

