Driver arrested after jogger struck in Green

The sheriff's office says around 9:30 a.m., a woman was struck by a vehicle while she was jogging on SR 619 near Mayfair Road. The victim was transported to Akron General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The husband of a woman hit and seriously injured by a vehicle that left her along the side of a Green told Cleveland 19 he does not know how the driver can live with the guilt.

Scene of hit-skip that sent a jogger to the hospital. (Source: WOIO)

Michael Shahan has been arrested in the hit-skip. (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

The Summit County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who they say hit a jogger earlier this month, then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office arrested Michael Shahan, 45, of Marlboro Township. He was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; stopping after an accident on public roads or highway, a fifth-degree felony; and reasonable control of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

On Dec. 12 around 9:30 a.m., the sheriff's office says a 36-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while she was jogging on state Route 619 near Mayfair Road in Green. She was taken to Akron General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, including a broken leg and a perforated liver.

At that time, there was little information known about the driver of the vehicle, so the Summit County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation.

