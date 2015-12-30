Protesters list 3 demands to get off Cleveland streets

12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland officer outside the Cudell Rec Center on Nov. 22, 2014. Officers believed he was armed, turns out he only had a BB gun.

Protesters face to face with officers at Huron and West 2nd (Source: WOIO)

Tamir Rice protesters ended their second day of marching through the streets of downtown Cleveland around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The protest was peaceful and no arrests were made.

Their demonstration began outside the Justice Center around 4:30 p.m. The marchers often came face to face with Cleveland police officers who blocked them from reaching The Q, where thousands are taking in a performance by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

One protestEr asking every officer "do black lives matter" no officer answers pic.twitter.com/iIu20iPkEo — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) December 30, 2015

The protesters say they have three demands that must be met before they leave the streets: the resignation of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty, the badge of Officer Timothy Loehmann, and the badge of Officer Frank Garmback.

One protester repeatedly reminded the crowd that they could be arrested, and called out a phone number to anyone who may be taken into custody.

That came after Cleveland officers threatened the group with arrests if they remained in Public Square.

Wednesday's protests come after Tamir Rice supporters marched for five and a half hours around downtown Cleveland on Tuesday.

Protestors organizing in front of JC. Some wearing #tamirrice signs around their necks @cleveland19 pic.twitter.com/nigQDDYHiw — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) December 30, 2015

Less than 24 hours ago, those demonstrating held hands and formed barriers around the Q, Progressive Field, and the Justice Center. They blocked traffic at major intersections, but remained peaceful.

Police blocking I90 ramp...when someone gets too close officer on megaphone says if line crossed people arrested pic.twitter.com/twYjOHPopp — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) December 29, 2015

There was a heavy police presence to guide and monitor the activity, but no arrests were made.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says a committee is in place to begin the administrative review of those involved in this case, giving it "due process."

"You have pressure from police to do one thing, pressure from advocates to do another thing. I'm not focused on that. I'm focused on due process. Wherever it goes, it goes," said Jackson.

Tamir, just 12 at the time, was shot and killed outside the Cudell Rec Center while playing with a toy gun that had the orange tip removed. Witnesses called police to report a male waving around a gun, but dispatch did not relay to officers that the gun could be fake.

There is no timeline for when or if any disciplinary actions will be handed down to those involved in the November 2014 shooting, including the two officers and the 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher resigned back in September, but the officers remain on restricted duty for now.

