OH turnpike service plazas offering free coffee on New Year's

Good news for truckers and travelers who take the Ohio Turnpike.

Since New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in 1967, the Ohio Turnpike and its vendors have continued the tradition of offering complimentary coffee to holiday travelers.

This offer is valid for one cup of coffee from 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the following 24-hour service plaza concession locations: APlus Convenience Store, Panera Bread, Burger King, Hardees and McDonald's.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out in full force removing dangerous and impaired drivers in an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes. Travelers are encouraged to report dangerous driving behavior on the Ohio Turnpike directly to OSHP by dialing *990.

By the end of 2015, the Ohio Turnpike estimates it will have served about 53.4 million vehicles traveling on the roadway, with many customers stopping at one of the 14 service plazas to rest, grab a bite to eat, and fuel up. The modern service plazas welcome thousands of customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including all major holidays.

