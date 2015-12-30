Parma woman found in creek identified

The body was found in West Creek near South Park Boulevard and Snow Road. (Source: WOIO)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified a Parma woman whose body was found in West Creek near South Park Boulevard and Snow Road Wednesday.

Cecilia Davila, 54, was found around 10:30 a.m.

There is no word on how Davila died, but police say it does not appear to be suspicious.

