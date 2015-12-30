Parma woman found in creek identified - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Parma woman found in creek identified

The body was found in West Creek near South Park Boulevard and Snow Road. (Source: WOIO) The body was found in West Creek near South Park Boulevard and Snow Road. (Source: WOIO)
PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified a Parma woman whose body was found in West Creek near South Park Boulevard and Snow Road Wednesday.

Cecilia Davila, 54, was found around 10:30 a.m.

There is no word on how Davila died, but police say it does not appear to be suspicious. 

