Cavs fans wish LeBron a Happy Birthday!

LeBron James was feeling good last night in Denver! Not only did the Cavs beat the Nuggets, but today, December 30th, is his birthday!

Here's a quick look at LeBron's life in the 31 years he's been on earth.

LeBron was was born in Akron, OH and is married to his high school sweetheart Savannah Brinson. The two tied the knot in September of 2013 and have two sons and a daughter together.

Nicknamed King James, LeBron was drafted to the Cleveland Cavaliers right out of high school and has won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award four times.

LeBron's organization, The LeBron James Family Foundation, helps children in the Akron area focus on school.

The 6'8" LeBron also just recently signed a lifetime deal with Nike.

