Browns QB Johnny Manziel in concussion protocol

Cleveland Browns have confirmed quarterback Johnny Manziel is in the leagues concussion protocol. Manziel could miss Sunday's season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns say Manziel complained of concussion-like symptoms when he arrived at the training facility in Berea on Wednesday. The Browns expect to have an answer about his status later in the day.

"On the injury front, I will start with (QB) Johnny (Manziel) – he came in this morning complaining of concussion-like symptoms. We will obviously take every precaution with that. We sent him to see the doctors, which is our normal procedure. I know he took a pretty good shot in the game," Pettine said in his press conference on Wednesday, "Again, we will take the very conservative approach with it. We are waiting to see where that ends up, whether or not (Manziel) will be in the protocol. I am not sure where it will end up, but talking to our medical people, you have to be smart, looking out for a player’s best interest. We will see how it plays out. If he does not go, then obviously, (QB) Austin (Davis) will be the starter."

Coach Pettine discusses Johnny Manziel's possible concussion at today's press conference. https://t.co/Jp2Ddc5BVA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2015

If Manziel is cleared, he will start Sunday against the Steelers. If he's placed in the concussion protocol, Austin Davis will make his second start of 2015.

According to head coach Mike Pettine, wide receiver Terrelle Pryor will take some snaps at quarterback behind Davis during Wednesday's practice.

The team could also add a quarterback to the roster if Manziel is not cleared.

Manziel took a couple of hard hits in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a game in which he ran for a Browns franchise record 108 yards.

If Manziel's 2015 season is over, he'll finish 129-for-223 with 1,500 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games (six starts). He also ran for 230 yards, the sixth-largest total by a Browns quarterback in franchise history. Manziel threw for a career-best 372 yards when the Browns lost to the Steelers in November.

Davis has appeared in two games, starting one since he signed with the Browns in September. He's 32-of-48 for 307 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Browns lost, 37-3, in his start earlier this month against the Bengals.

