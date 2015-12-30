Prisoner tries to get more 'vacations' from jail

Tents are coming down and crews are filling the holes they dug back up officially ending the search for missing teen Amanda Berry's remains.

The search for Amanda Berry turned up nothing despite a huge commitment of police resources, so who will pay? We've learned it is unlikely the tipster will face charges for making a false report. He's already doing 26 years for killing a man.

Years of searching for Amanda Berry bring investigators to a small spot on Cleveland's near west side.

Investigators have now determined a tipster made up a story that led to the massive search for Amanda's body on the city's west side last week.

19 Action News is uncovering new information in the search for Amanda Berry - a Cleveland teen missing since 2003.

Prison inmate Robert Wolford was indicted on charges relating to his claim to have information about Amanda Berry, who was 16 when she went missing in 2003.

Prison inmate Robert Wolford plead guilty Tuesday in connection with lying about whereabouts of Amanda Berry. Wolford claimed he had information about Berry, who was 16 when she went missing in 2003.

Lucasville inmate Robert Wolford is facing charges after being accused of threatening to have Judge Joan Synenberg killed if she didn't have his sentence reduced.

What do you do with a career criminal like Robert Wolford? The man has nine felony cases in 10 years, including murder. He's a man you'll remember

not for his crimes, but for how he drew the attention of the nation to Cleveland and continues to cost taxpayers a fortune.

For years he racked up a series of cases, mostly related to burglary or drugs.

But that changed dramatically in 2007. Surveillance video captured Wolford at a laundromat washing blood off himself. It was the blood of a man he had just murdered. He was convicted and sent to prison.

Apparently he doesn't like prison very much, because since he's been locked up, he's found creative ways to get mini vacations from the maximum security

Lucasville prison.

It was Wolford who wrote a letter to then county prosecutor Bill Mason, saying he had killed Amanda Berry and buried her body at the corner of West 30th Street and Wade Avenue. It triggered a massive dig involving Cleveland Police, along with forensic experts from the FBI and BCI.

A neighbor caught pictures of police undercover vehicles bringing Wolford from Lucasville to the site. He walked to a point and told agents the exact spot he had buried Amanda.

Wolford was lying, but got out of the solitude of prison for a day or two. The expensive digging, as well as his trip, was all at taxpayers' expense.

Now Wolford has been indicted on another charge: retaliation.

He was supposed to be in court on Wednesday, but wasn't. However, he will get his free ride out of Lucasville's solitude later for arraignment.

He is accused of threatening to have a local judge killed if she did not reduce his sentence. He has intimidated others in the past and has a history of mental problems.

All of that aside, Wolford has the right to be in court for any new case he creates so it is difficult to stop his games. Games he's playing while playing the system.

