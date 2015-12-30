Buckeyes QB Cardale Jones confirms he will enter NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones told reports on Wednesday that he will enter the 2016 NFL Draft.

The former Glenville star will forgo his senior season and head to the NFL after he plays his final game in a Buckeyes uniform on New Years Day, when the Buckeyes play Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

Wow, that was just my last college football practice ??? — Cardale Jones (@CJ12_) December 30, 2015

Jones served as the third string quarterback going into the 2014 season, he would be called on to play in the three biggest games of the season after Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett went down for the year. Jones led the Buckeyes to a Big 10 Championship win over Wisconsin, and two playoff wins, including the win over Oregon in the College Football playoff national championship game.

Jones got the nod to start going into the 2015 season, but would be replaced by J.T. Barrett.

In 10 games, Jones has thrown for 1,460 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

